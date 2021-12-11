Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. Arconic has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arconic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arconic by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.