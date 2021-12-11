Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.3% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

