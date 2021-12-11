Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $86,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

