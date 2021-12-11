Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 116.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gold Fields were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $3,345,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.