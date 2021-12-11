Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $35,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 479.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 105.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $240.04 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.