Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $38,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

