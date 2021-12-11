Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

NYSE:CRL opened at $357.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.78 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

