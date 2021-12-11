Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 463 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 550,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.