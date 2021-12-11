Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) vs. VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Head to Head Review

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

This table compares Arlo Technologies and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -15.83% -51.86% -18.09% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arlo Technologies and VIZIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $357.15 million 2.13 -$101.25 million ($0.78) -11.58 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VIZIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arlo Technologies and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. VIZIO has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.95%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Arlo Technologies.

Summary

VIZIO beats Arlo Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.