Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

