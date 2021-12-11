Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Asana alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

ASAN stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,767,648 shares of company stock worth $153,734,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.