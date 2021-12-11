Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $249.25 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $249.25 in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s previous close.

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

