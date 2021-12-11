Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.85 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$413.24 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

