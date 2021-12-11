Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $34.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.20 million and the lowest is $29.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

