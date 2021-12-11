Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 147 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE WFG opened at $88.51 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.