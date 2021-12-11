Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

