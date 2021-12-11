Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

