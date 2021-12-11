Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.