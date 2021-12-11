Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Athlon Acquisition worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

