Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 206 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 569.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

