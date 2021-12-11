Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

