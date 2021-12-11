Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

