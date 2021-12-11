Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,534 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

