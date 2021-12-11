Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $24,481,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 49.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,751.33. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

