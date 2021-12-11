Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,769.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,721.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

