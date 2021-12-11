Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.96.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
