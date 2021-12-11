Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

