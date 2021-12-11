AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,250.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $40.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $21.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $30.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $46.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,028.66. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,642.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

