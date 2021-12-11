AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

AVB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $247.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

