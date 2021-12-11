Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $15,070,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $103.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

