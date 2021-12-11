Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

