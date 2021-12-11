Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $917,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,028,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

