Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $161.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

