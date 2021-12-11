Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 11.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $705.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

