Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

