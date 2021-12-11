Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 12,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

