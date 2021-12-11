Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $31,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 239,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

