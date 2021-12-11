Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $105,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

AXON stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

