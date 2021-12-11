Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ayr Wellness stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading hours on Friday. 150,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

