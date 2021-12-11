B. Riley Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

