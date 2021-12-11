Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 399 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

SCZ opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

