Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 6,717 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 7.2% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $103,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $182.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10.

