Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.