Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

