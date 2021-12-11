Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,716.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.