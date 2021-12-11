Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $108.02 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

