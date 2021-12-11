Banano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $253,107.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $253,107.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,065 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

