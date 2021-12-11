BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BDORY opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.45%.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

