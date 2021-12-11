Band Protocol Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00010787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $184.22 million and $36.18 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00210175 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

