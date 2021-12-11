Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

