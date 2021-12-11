Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 41,504 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 197,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

